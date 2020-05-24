On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, Eileen Crider of Sacramento passed away surrounded by her family. With her were her daughter, Kathy, son, Eddie, two of her beloved grandchildren, Chris and Crystal and her daughter-in-law, Lisa. Eileen was 83 years old. Eileen was born on July 10, 1936 in Oakland, CA to Foster and Roberta Williams. Her first job was a soda jerk. She also was a telephone operator, military wife and once worked for a long-time Sacramento favorite Zorba the Greek. She retired from CSEA as a Meeting Coordinator where she became friends with Ronald Reagan and shared a jelly bean or two. In 1978 she married John Crider. After she retired, she and John went on to own and operate mobile home repair and storage unit businesses. Those ventures, in the late 1980's, saw them move from Sacramento to Penn Valley to Shasta Lake to Tucson, AZ and Gold Beach, OR, before returning to Sacramento in 2006. Eileen had a passion for reading. She loved her coffee and loved to travel. She was a member of the following groups: Elks Lodge, Masonic Lodge, Women of the Moose, Red Hat Society, and she was the Financial Secretary of her beloved group, Daughters of Scotia. She was known by many, loved by all and whether you called her Eileen or Roberta, her kids called her Mom and her grandkids called her Nanny and she will be missed dearly by all. Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, Foster and Roberta Williams, her sister Janet Rosette and her husband John W. Crider. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Kathy and Hector Barragan, Eddie and Lisa Alvis, her stepchildren, Lee and Johnny Crider, 5 grandchildren, Chris Brown, Crystal Brown, Aaron Alvis, Michelle Crider, Shelly Crider, and 1 great grandchild Andrew Brown. She also leaves behind her cousin Eleanor Bryant of Oahu, Hawaii, and sister in law(s) Pat Cvar of Poway, CA and Cecilia Kitchens of Elk Grove, CA. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Please contact the family for more information at workhard1123@yahoo.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store