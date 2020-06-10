Roberta Joyce Tripp
Roberta Joyce Tripp passed away on Friday - 5 June 2020 Roberta was born and raised in Sacramento, CA. She lived in Carmichael in the same house for 59 years. Roberta graduated from Norte Del Rio in 1956. She met her husband - Jimmy Tripp in High School. They were married for 50 years until his passing in 2007 (Jimmy Tripp). She is survived by 2 children (John) and (Michelle), 2 grandchildren (Joshua and Patty) and 1 Great Grandson (Lucas) who was just born on 19 Mar 2020. She is also survived by sister Margaret, sisters in-law (Doris and Alice) and many nieces and nephews. Roberta was very family oriented and spent as much time with her family as she could. She loved to travel around the world and loved seeing Alaska on a cruise. She loved her grandchildren and was so happy to become a Great Grandma in March. She only met Lucas once - due to the COVID19. Roberta worked at Aerojet for 42 years - retiring in 2000. She loved working there on the Apollo and Space Shuttle projects for Aerojet. She was active in the Carmichael Seniors and loved attending the Red Hat Ladies with her sister-in-law Alice. Roberta loved being independent and still lived on her own until last year after her 80th birthday. Roberta was 81 years old. Her funeral will be in Roseville, CA at Lamberts Funeral home with a quick viewing from 1130 - 1215 on Douglas Blvd in Roseville and she will be interned at Roseville Cemetery next to her husband Jimmy Tripp. Everyone is invited for burial service at 1:00 at the Roseville Cemetery. Roberta will be dearly missed by her family and all her many friends. She will be forever in our hearts and we will miss her sweet smile and her phone calls.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 10, 2020.
