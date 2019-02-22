Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta Lee Del Ponte. View Sign

February 28, 1936 February 18, 2019 Roberta, the only child of Lela Hopkins and Robert Fye born on February 28, 1936, passed away February 18, 2019. Roberta attended Cal Middle School and McClatchy High School, graduating in January of 1954. It was in middle school where she met her husband Robert Del Ponte of 65 years and countless lifelong friends. Married, June of 1953 at Holy Spirit Church, they raised two daughters, Susan and Lynette in Land Park. Roberta had an adventurous spirit enjoying travel to exotic lands all the while keeping her hometown roots. She played golf regularly into her 70s and had a passion for the arts that never waned. Her love for song and dance was so evident that she performed regularly at elderly homes into her 70s. She loved to entertain and kept a busy social calendar with friends she had known since childhood. Roberta is survived by her husband Robert and daughters Susan Parker (William) and Lynette Del Ponte; grandchildren Lauren Parker, Sophia Del Ponte and Jennifer Parker-Gallaway (Russel); and great grandchildren Parker, Katherine, Russel and Jack Gallaway. Roberta was proud of all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Many thanks for the love and support of family and friends and a special thank you to the Caregivers of Land Park for their continued care, especially Claudia, John, and Linda. In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations in the memory of Roberta Del Ponte to be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Memorial Donation

February 28, 1936 February 18, 2019 Roberta, the only child of Lela Hopkins and Robert Fye born on February 28, 1936, passed away February 18, 2019. Roberta attended Cal Middle School and McClatchy High School, graduating in January of 1954. It was in middle school where she met her husband Robert Del Ponte of 65 years and countless lifelong friends. Married, June of 1953 at Holy Spirit Church, they raised two daughters, Susan and Lynette in Land Park. Roberta had an adventurous spirit enjoying travel to exotic lands all the while keeping her hometown roots. She played golf regularly into her 70s and had a passion for the arts that never waned. Her love for song and dance was so evident that she performed regularly at elderly homes into her 70s. She loved to entertain and kept a busy social calendar with friends she had known since childhood. Roberta is survived by her husband Robert and daughters Susan Parker (William) and Lynette Del Ponte; grandchildren Lauren Parker, Sophia Del Ponte and Jennifer Parker-Gallaway (Russel); and great grandchildren Parker, Katherine, Russel and Jack Gallaway. Roberta was proud of all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Many thanks for the love and support of family and friends and a special thank you to the Caregivers of Land Park for their continued care, especially Claudia, John, and Linda. In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations in the memory of Roberta Del Ponte to be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Memorial Donation www.jdrf.org . The celebration of life will be held in the near future, details pending. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close