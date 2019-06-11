Robin Kay Schneider Crosby of Lincoln, California passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, moments before midnight at Kaiser Permanente Hospital, Roseville, CA. Robin will be remembered for her energetic passion for life, her ever present positive outlook and bright colorful style of dress that reflected the vibrant, love-filled person within. A funeral for Robin will take place at 11:30 am at the Home of Peace, 6200 Stockton Blvd. Sacramento on Wednesday, June 12.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 11, 2019