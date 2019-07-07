Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robin Lee Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robin Lee Williams of Sacramento passed away suddenly on June 7. Robin had a lifetime love of theatre and music which she shared with her husband and best friend, Larry Salerno, who passed away March 11, 2014. Born December 19, 1948 in Madera, CA, Robin graduated from Galt HS in 1966. She got her BA in Dramatic Arts from Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles, and went on to earn her MA in Theatre Arts from Cal State Northridge in 1976. She was very involved in theatre during this time and honed her skills both on stage, behind the scenes, and as a musician Robin not only was an accomplished guitarist and pianist, but a wonderful singer, something she continued to do professionally and recreationally after returning to Sacramento in 1985. She met the love of her life, Larry Salerno, a few years later and they married September 25, 1999. After working for almost 20 years at the Sacramento Public Library as the Galleria Coordinator, Robin retired in 2004. Robin continued her yearly pilgrimage to the Ashland Shakespeare Festival, and indulged her love of travel both in Europe and the US. Robin was an avid supporter of the Arts & community theatre in Sacramento, attending many performances there and in San Francisco. She shared Larry's passion for National Parks, and visited many of them with him and after his death in 2014. Robin's travels included a yearly trip (almost 30 years strong) with a group of friends self-named the FAR Sisters. Robin loved good food, music, a good glass of wine, and spending time with her kitties while at home. Robin will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Larry and mother Regina Fritzen (nèe Seagraves), and father Ken Williams. She is survived by her cousin David Seagraves and family, step- brothers David(Andrea) Fritzen, Don(Kami) Fritzen, sisters-in-law Marsha Fritzen, Tina Wooton (Frank Raya), brothers-in-law Pete Salerno(Cris) & Jack Wooton(Valerie). Robin had a close and loving relationship with her nieces and nephews Krista(Jason Womack), Matthew(Emma), Andrew (Jessie), and Cassy Fritzen(Casey Fitzpatrick), Fayann Wooton-Raya, Anna Fritzen Moyer, Lawrence(Krista) and Pasquale Salerno, as well as her step-daughter, Jenny DeSousa. She will be forever loved by her FAR Sisters Cici Trino, Sally Michael, and Julia McCann, her beloved friends Peggy Murphy and Cecilia Grace, as well as her wonderful friends and neighbors Steve and Julie Harriman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Multiple Sclorosis Society, the Ashland/Oregon Shakespeare Festival, or the Yosemite Conservatory. A celebration of life will be held in Sacramento for all friends and family of Robin's who wish to attend, please email

