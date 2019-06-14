Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rocky Dean Steinhaus. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rocky Dean Steinhaus, 63, passed away unexpectedly on May 26, 2019, in Stockton CA. Born July 21, 1955, Rocky was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Alice Steinhaus. He is survived by his brother, Calvin Jones, two sisters, Bonnie Jones White and Juanita Jones Benson, and several nieces and nephews. He graduated from Luther Burbank High School, had a passion for all things Star Trek, and could do a wicked Scotty impression. Rocky was intelligent and inquisitive and loved to discuss music, astrophysics, philosophy, and politics with friends. He is remembered as someone who would give his last $20 to a friend in need. He will be sorely missed by all of his friends and family. A private memorial for Rocky will be scheduled at a later date.

