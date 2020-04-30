Roderick Scott "Rod" Blackard (1964 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roderick Scott "Rod" Blackard.
Service Information
Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
6335 Sunrise Boulevard
Citrus Heights, CA
95610
(916)-725-2109
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
6335 Sunrise Boulevard
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, May 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Roseville Cemetery
421 Berry Street
Roseville, CA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Roderick ("Rod") Scott Blackard was born in Roseville, CA and passed away at the age of 56 years. Rod will be forever remembered by his 6 children Mari, Duncan, Davin, Preston, Audrey, and Mackayla; his parents Mary & Robert (Bob); and his brothers Robert, Eugene (Randy), Ryan, and Ragain. A private family viewing (10 people or less due to Covid-19 restrictions) will take place on Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 12-2PM at PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA; 916-725-2109), and a private family graveside service (10 people or less due to Covid-19 restrictions) will take place on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 1PM at Roseville Cemetery (421 Berry Street, Roseville, CA).
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.