Roderick ("Rod") Scott Blackard was born in Roseville, CA and passed away at the age of 56 years. Rod will be forever remembered by his 6 children Mari, Duncan, Davin, Preston, Audrey, and Mackayla; his parents Mary & Robert (Bob); and his brothers Robert, Eugene (Randy), Ryan, and Ragain. A private family viewing (10 people or less due to Covid-19 restrictions) will take place on Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 12-2PM at PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA; 916-725-2109), and a private family graveside service (10 people or less due to Covid-19 restrictions) will take place on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 1PM at Roseville Cemetery (421 Berry Street, Roseville, CA).
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 30, 2020