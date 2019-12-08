Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roderick White. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roderick White, resident of Fortuna, California passed away at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California Friday, November 16, 2019. Roderick was born to Lynn and Nolan White at Enloe Hospital in Chico, California December 31, 1959. Roderick is survived by his daughters, Aubrey White and Ashley Dollahite in Auburn, California and Alysea White in West Palm Beach, Florida. He is also survived by his father Nolan White of Fortuna; brother James White of Eureka, brother Kenneth White of Santa Anna, California, nephews David White, Justin White, Colby White of Eureka, Jerrod White of Fortuna and Rose Lynn White of Emmet, Idaho. Roderick is predeceased by his mother Lynn White and brothers David, Andrew and Jeffery White as well as both maternal and paternal grandparents; Lillian and Lloyd Shepherd of Chico and Rose and Luther White of Etna California. There are no present plans to have a service of any kind at this time. Sometime after the holidays, there will be a gathering of friends and family in Aubury California, for a Celebration of Life.

Roderick White, resident of Fortuna, California passed away at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California Friday, November 16, 2019. Roderick was born to Lynn and Nolan White at Enloe Hospital in Chico, California December 31, 1959. Roderick is survived by his daughters, Aubrey White and Ashley Dollahite in Auburn, California and Alysea White in West Palm Beach, Florida. He is also survived by his father Nolan White of Fortuna; brother James White of Eureka, brother Kenneth White of Santa Anna, California, nephews David White, Justin White, Colby White of Eureka, Jerrod White of Fortuna and Rose Lynn White of Emmet, Idaho. Roderick is predeceased by his mother Lynn White and brothers David, Andrew and Jeffery White as well as both maternal and paternal grandparents; Lillian and Lloyd Shepherd of Chico and Rose and Luther White of Etna California. There are no present plans to have a service of any kind at this time. Sometime after the holidays, there will be a gathering of friends and family in Aubury California, for a Celebration of Life. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close