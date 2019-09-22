Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rodney Melton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rodney Melton, 59, of Orangevale, CA passed away September 11, 2019. Rodney worked over 30 years in park maintenance and liked to say his office was a park. Rodney loved playing the guitar and was gifted with a beautiful voice. He will be fondly remembered singing many a John Denver song. He enjoyed hiking, kayaking, gardening and tennis. He spent many fun times on the tennis court with his wife and son as well as with others in the tennis community. He will be remembered for his contagious laugh and ability to bring a smile to others. Rodney loved animals and raised a variety of animals in his youth. He loved cats and enjoyed a special connection with his three "babies". A loving father and beloved husband, he will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his father Jake and sister Cheryl. He is survived by his wife Karen, sons Ryan and Taylor, mother Donna, sisters Debbie and Chrissie, brother Victor, step mother Jan and step sisters Marci and Lisa.

