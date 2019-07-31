Rodney (Rod) Steven Green born July 3, 1956, passed away unexpectedly on July 14, 2019 from heart failure, while on vacation visiting family in Washougal, WA. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Howard Green and Sharon Stotz and sister Cindy A. Costa. He is survived by his wife, Debra; son Matthew; siblings, Sherry Hunt and Bradley Green; brothers-in-law, Dan(Mary) and Dave(Leslie); Aunt Sharlene and Uncle Greg; and many cousins, nephews and nieces. Rod was an avid reader, fisherman and world traveler. He also enjoyed golf. But most of all he loved being a husband and dad. Services will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Grace in West Sacramento, 911 Park Blvd. Following the services, please join the family at 1697 Sausalito Rd. for food and beverages. In lieu of flowers you please feel free to donate to the .

