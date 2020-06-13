Rodney William Nystrom died May 18, 2020. He was born in Duluth, Minnesota March 27, 1940. His family moved to California when Rod was about 8 years old. He loved Sacramento, and it was always his home. Rod is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Souvignier, stepsons Doug,Tom and Joe Souvignier, their wives (Teresa, Shira and Alicia) and grandchildren (Brian, Allen, Hannah, Dillon, Maya and Sophia). Rod was a graduate of James Marshall H.S., West Sacramento and UC Davis. Following graduation from UC Davis, he served 6 years in the Air Force. He worked over 30 years for the County of Sacramento. He started as a social worker in medical services and eventually migrated to technology. He brought knowledge, understanding, problem solving and humor to every endeavor... on the job or in his personal life. He was a member of AA for 41 years. Rod was a life-long Democrat; he and his wife Jo Souvignier supported many local causes and candidates together. Rod was also a bit of a Renaissance man, especially after he retired. He taught himself chess and bridge; was an amateur photographer; a geocacher; a golfer; ran several marathons (many half marathons, 10 & 5K races); loved to walk w/friends in the park, did some biking; completed jigsaw puzzles, solved crossword & sudoku puzzles & w/his wife Jo Ann, enjoyed live theatre (the B Street, & other local theaters), the movies and finally...traveled all over the world, including Scandinavia, China, Tibet, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Turkey, South Africa; and every country in the UK and most of the U.S. His family would like to thank Chateau Royale Care Home staff for the loving care they gave Rod and Jo and to his many supportive friends especially during the last two years of Rod's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Weave (weaveinc.org) or Sacramento Food Bank (sacramentofoodbank.org)
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 13, 2020.