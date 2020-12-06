Rogene Marie (Bondi) Matthews

July 21, 1940 - November 10, 2020

Sacramento , California - Our beloved Mom, Noni, and Cousin passed away at home. She will be forever loved by daughters: Debbie Fox and Rhonda (Mark) Cordano; Grandchildren: Kristina and Nickalas Cordano; Cousins: Sharon Rose, Jackie (Jim) Thaxton, Lorna (Jim) Warrington and many second cousins. Preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Marie Bondi. She attended Bishop Armstrong High School and Sacramento City College. She worked for the State of California for 30 years until retiring. She had a heart of gold when it came to Gods creatures fostering and finding homes for many. A outdoor service will be held December 9, 2020 at 1pm at St Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Rd Sacramento, CA grounds location: Holy Family Shrine.





