1/1
Rogene Marie (Bondi) Matthews
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rogene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rogene Marie (Bondi) Matthews
July 21, 1940 - November 10, 2020
Sacramento , California - Our beloved Mom, Noni, and Cousin passed away at home. She will be forever loved by daughters: Debbie Fox and Rhonda (Mark) Cordano; Grandchildren: Kristina and Nickalas Cordano; Cousins: Sharon Rose, Jackie (Jim) Thaxton, Lorna (Jim) Warrington and many second cousins. Preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Marie Bondi. She attended Bishop Armstrong High School and Sacramento City College. She worked for the State of California for 30 years until retiring. She had a heart of gold when it came to Gods creatures fostering and finding homes for many. A outdoor service will be held December 9, 2020 at 1pm at St Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Rd Sacramento, CA grounds location: Holy Family Shrine.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved