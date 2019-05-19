Roger was born in Rock Rapids, Iowa to Alfred and Margaret Bohnhof. He served in the U.S. Army in Stuttgart, Germany from 1959-1962. He moved to California in 1970 as sales rep for NCR and spent the majority of his career in the car business. Roger had a passion for big band music and Dixieland Jazz. He played the baritone saxophone in many local community bands.He also had a passion for pro-life issues, especially the unborn. Roger was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Elva June Irwin. He is survived by his wife, Ali, of 35 years, his son Peter, grandchildren Monica(David), Jesse(Teniya), Jenny(Jerry), and great grandchildren Victor Jr., Divinity, Jordyn, Shyanne, Charles, James. Roger was a quiet, gentle and caring man and will be missed by many. A memorial service will be held at Roger's church home, Zion Lutheran Church, 3644 Bolivar Ave., North Highlands on May 24th at 11A.M. Private interment will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. Gifts in Roger's memory are welcome at Zion Lutheran Church.

