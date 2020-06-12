Roger Carl Olson, 77, passed away suddenly but peacefully on June 4, 2020. Roger was born and raised in St Paul, Minnesota. He had a distinguished 32-year career with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. After retirement, he and his wife lived for many years in Tucson, Arizona, before moving permanently to Sacramento in 2016. Roger is survived by his wife of 56 years, Tamara, his son Jeff and daughter Kim and their spouses, and four grandchildren. Roger was well known for his smile, his kindness and thoughtfulness, and his willingness to help others. He believed that we are all part of the human family and that was integral to how he lived his life. He is dearly missed by all his family and friends.



