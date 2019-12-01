Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Eric Synhorst. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roger Eric Synhorst passed away on Sunday, November 17th, at the age of 64. He was loved by everyone who knew him, and will be sorely missed by all. Eric was born in Chico, CA, and lived his entire life in the Sacramento area. He was the epitome of "work hard / play hard", and loved his family and friends dearly. His tireless work ethic was seen not only in the HVAC industry that he loved, but in all aspects of his life from improvements to his children's schools, to coaching baseball and soccer teams, and working around the house and garage. In his younger days he enjoyed kayaking, fishing, and camping with his family. As he grew older he enjoyed attending concerts (especially the band Tool) and "picking up the guitar and jamming" with his friends. He loved welcoming everyone over to his home, and treated anyone he met like a long lost friend. Eric leaves behind his wife Julia, their two kids Daniel and Melissa, his daughter Sarah, and his son Jason, along with his family and many friends. We will all miss him, his happy smile, and his constant response of "right on" to whatever you were talking about. The family is preparing a celebration of his life to be held at a later date. For information please contact his son Daniel at (916) 335-9669.

