Roger Lee Raines, affectionately called Wetzel by his family, went permanently AWOL from the mortal realm February 18, 2020 in Sacramento, California at the age of 76. He was the husband of Red, otherwise known as Marilyn Kay Raines, and they enjoyed 56 years of an entertaining and loving marriage. He voted in the 2020 presidential election by absentee ballot before his escape from earthly service, and he can't wait to watch everyone argue over the results from his perch up high. Born in Weeksbury, Kentucky, February 20, 1943, he was the son of Veneda and Arnold Raines. He attended and graduated from Adrian High School in Adrian, Michigan (1962) and Toledo University in Toledo, Ohio (1977). Roger proudly served in the United States Navy with honor (1962-1968) on the USS Lawrence (DDG-4) with the rank of MM2 as well as the United States Naval Reserve (1979-1981). After working for almost 27 years with the County of Sacramento, Roger retired and enjoyed woodworking, traveling, the latest and greatest tech gadgets, baking bread, reading, politics, watching soccer, and more. He believed in rules, doing the right thing, and opening cracker packages a certain way. Roger is survived by his wife, Marilyn Kay Raines and their four children: Kellie Yvonne Raines, Christopher Kyle Raines (m. Tanya Raines), Joseph Alexander Raines (Heather Raines), and Karen Sue Raines; four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. He is also survived by more of the Clan of Raines including siblings Carlene Maxwell, Judy Raines McAran (m. Mike McAran), Linda Raines Cline (m. Bill Cline), Johnie Rains (Katherine Volpi), Kathryn Raines, and Robin Raines as well as two brothers-in-law, many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and sailors. He was predeceased by his parents Veneda and Arnold Raines, his brother Terry Raines, his mother-in-law, father-in-law, niece, sister-in-law, and brother-in-law. According to Roger's wishes, there will not be a public funeral or memorial service. His ashes will be interred at the Sacramento National Cemetery in Dixon, California. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local hospice center, program, and/or caregivers. Fair winds and following seas.

