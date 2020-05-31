He was born on September 29, 1930 to Orlin and Lena (Etheridge) Bedigrew. He died suddenly on May 17, 2020 of a heart attack, at home, as he had wished. Roger was predeceased by the love of his life, Tina (Ambler) Bedigrew. He missed her dearly since her passing in 1980. They were married for 31 years. He leaves behind daughters Kathy Harvey (Rick) and Karen Isaacson (Jon), granddaughters Nicole and Lori, and three great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his companion Connie deJong who he spent many years with until she moved to be closer to her family. They spoke daily for the last three years until his passing. Born and raised in Sacramento, he graduated from Sacramento High School. He was an electrician and member of the IBEW. He worked for Wismer and Becker for many years and then for the City of Sacramento. He retired from the city water department as an Assistant Superintendent. While working for the city he was a mentor to Paul Sayegh who he was close friends with until his passing. Per his wishes there will be no services.



