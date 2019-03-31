Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Royal. View Sign

Roger Royal passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on 3/16/2019 due to complications following multiple surgeries. Born Feb. 6, 1952. He was a guitar playing- songwriting-artist who wore his heart on his sleeve; Collector of many odds and ends; and most importantly, a devoted family member and friend to many. He is survived by his beloved wife Ingrid, sons Eric and Alex, daughter in-laws Laura and Liz, sister Suzanne, brothers Steve and Ted, and his loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to VFW.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 31, 2019

