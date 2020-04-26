Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Sharrer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roger Sharrer was born on November 6, 1945 in Sacramento to Bob and Catherine Sharrer. After a 15 month battle with cancer, he peacefully passed away on April 4, 2020 with his wife, daughters and grandson by his side. He graduated from La Sierra High School in 1964 and Sacramento State University in 1973. He was a Vietnam Veteran and served in the Navy from 1966 to 1970. He was hired by the Sacramento Police Department in 1974 and served until 1990 when he was hired by the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office as an Investigator. In 2001 he retired as a Lieutenant of Investigations and continued to work for various law-enforcement agencies for eight more years. Roger enjoyed camping with his family, traveling abroad with friends and RVing around the country. Archery hunting and golfing with his buddies and traveling with the Gold Dusters Travel Club were some of his favorite times. Roger leaves behind his wife, Lori, of almost 39 years. Daughters, Julie (Kevin) and grandkids Elizabeth and Tyler, and Erin (Brady) and grandkids Madison and Lucas. Sister Carole (Jim), brother Ward (deceased), nephews Robert, Jimmy, Ward Jr., Nick and niece Kimberly. Brother-in-law Keith (Viraporn), sister-in-law Lynette (deceased), father-in-law Eugene, mother-in-law Donna (deceased). Roger will be interred at the Sacramento Valley VA National Cemetery in Dixon California. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date when we can all be together to honor his memory. A special thank you to all the doctors and nurses at Kaiser South Sacramento.

Roger Sharrer was born on November 6, 1945 in Sacramento to Bob and Catherine Sharrer. After a 15 month battle with cancer, he peacefully passed away on April 4, 2020 with his wife, daughters and grandson by his side. He graduated from La Sierra High School in 1964 and Sacramento State University in 1973. He was a Vietnam Veteran and served in the Navy from 1966 to 1970. He was hired by the Sacramento Police Department in 1974 and served until 1990 when he was hired by the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office as an Investigator. In 2001 he retired as a Lieutenant of Investigations and continued to work for various law-enforcement agencies for eight more years. Roger enjoyed camping with his family, traveling abroad with friends and RVing around the country. Archery hunting and golfing with his buddies and traveling with the Gold Dusters Travel Club were some of his favorite times. Roger leaves behind his wife, Lori, of almost 39 years. Daughters, Julie (Kevin) and grandkids Elizabeth and Tyler, and Erin (Brady) and grandkids Madison and Lucas. Sister Carole (Jim), brother Ward (deceased), nephews Robert, Jimmy, Ward Jr., Nick and niece Kimberly. Brother-in-law Keith (Viraporn), sister-in-law Lynette (deceased), father-in-law Eugene, mother-in-law Donna (deceased). Roger will be interred at the Sacramento Valley VA National Cemetery in Dixon California. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date when we can all be together to honor his memory. A special thank you to all the doctors and nurses at Kaiser South Sacramento. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close