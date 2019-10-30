Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rolando Garcia. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 507 Scott St. Folsom , CA 95630 (916)-985-2295 Viewing 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM Miller Funeral Home 507 Scott St. Folsom , CA 95630 View Map Viewing 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM Miller Funeral Home 507 Scott St. Folsom , CA 95630 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. John The Baptist Catholic Church 307 Montrose Drive Folsom , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Manila, Philippines on June 23,1951, Rolando "Roland" Garcia passed away unexpectedly on October 25, 2019. He was 68 years old. Roland loved playing tennis in Gold River with his tennis group Yippee, and also enjoyed playing and watching basketball. He was a dedicated fan of the Sacramento Kings and the San Francisco 49ers. A graduate of Cosumnes River College and Sacramento State University (BS in Accounting), Roland valued education and hard work, and was an accountant for Verizon Wireless for almost two decades before retiring in 2014. He also loved singing karaoke, walking the family dog, Spartacus, and spending time with his family. In his own words: "Our lives are to be valued and we need to work hard to achieve any goal. Looking back on my life, I have accomplished so much; I am thankful and blessed for all that I have been able to achieve." Roland leaves behind his beloved wife and best friend, Lilia, and his loving sons, Justin and Shaun, both UC Davis graduates, his brothers and sisters including Nenita, Erlinda, Eduardo, Reynaldo, Ricardo, Editha, Elizabeth, Rizalina, Maria Paz, Quirino, and Carlos, as well as in-law, nieces and nephews, and friends who will miss his always positive outlook on life and his warm, easygoing nature. A viewing will be held at Miller Funeral Home, 507 Scott Street in Folsom, on October 31 and November 1, 2019, from 4p to 9p. The funeral service will be at 11a on November 2, 2019, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 307 Montrose Drive, also in Folsom.

Born in Manila, Philippines on June 23,1951, Rolando "Roland" Garcia passed away unexpectedly on October 25, 2019. He was 68 years old. Roland loved playing tennis in Gold River with his tennis group Yippee, and also enjoyed playing and watching basketball. He was a dedicated fan of the Sacramento Kings and the San Francisco 49ers. A graduate of Cosumnes River College and Sacramento State University (BS in Accounting), Roland valued education and hard work, and was an accountant for Verizon Wireless for almost two decades before retiring in 2014. He also loved singing karaoke, walking the family dog, Spartacus, and spending time with his family. In his own words: "Our lives are to be valued and we need to work hard to achieve any goal. Looking back on my life, I have accomplished so much; I am thankful and blessed for all that I have been able to achieve." Roland leaves behind his beloved wife and best friend, Lilia, and his loving sons, Justin and Shaun, both UC Davis graduates, his brothers and sisters including Nenita, Erlinda, Eduardo, Reynaldo, Ricardo, Editha, Elizabeth, Rizalina, Maria Paz, Quirino, and Carlos, as well as in-law, nieces and nephews, and friends who will miss his always positive outlook on life and his warm, easygoing nature. A viewing will be held at Miller Funeral Home, 507 Scott Street in Folsom, on October 31 and November 1, 2019, from 4p to 9p. The funeral service will be at 11a on November 2, 2019, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 307 Montrose Drive, also in Folsom.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 30, 2019

