On January 26. in the early hours of the morning, surrounded by his family, our beloved Rolf sailed away from this earthly life and from the ever-increasing pain of virulent colon cancer. Rolf's life unfolded all over California in houses, schools, restaurants, lakes and roads from Jocotepec, Mexico (his birthplace) to Sylmar in the SanFernando Valley to Laurel Canyon, Penryn, San Diego, Midtown Sacramento, Berkeley, San Francisco, Hayward, Nevada city--and the hills beyond. Rolf loved cooking, hiking, dancing, fishing, sailing, making things, reading, and feeding people--but his family was at the center of his life. Like the scholar in the Canterbury Tales, "gladly would he learn and gladly teach." Rolf loved to workand he had the good luck to find work teaching Special Ed, work that he loved with people he enjoyed and respected. He leaves behind family, friends. co-workers who became friendsand we will miss this generous, bighearted, bright-spirited, modest, helpful, lifeloving, kind. funny man forever. He brightened the existence of almost everyone he came in contact with--especially the little students he worked with at Scotten School in Grass Valley. They delighted him profoundly so it's especially meaningful that the school is dedicating a bench on the beautiful grounds to honor his teaching. There will be a small ceremony at Scotten School on Tuesday June 10th at 2 pm and friends of Rolf are welcome to attend. Yes, he left us way too soon. But we are grateful that his transition was easy and that he is at peace now. "The soul exists in perpetual echoes"
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 8, 2019