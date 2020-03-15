Rolland W. (Bill) Haines, died February 25th of complications from a stroke. Mr. Haines is survived by 7 children, 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Bill graduated from Beall Senior High School in Frostburg, MD and American River College in Sacramento, CA. He had a distinguished career in the Air Force that included foreign tours of duty. Bill retired from the Air Force as a Master Sergeant. After retirement Bill worked for the postal service at McClellan Air Force Base - where he met and married Rose M. Patik, the love of his life. Graveside service will be held at noon, Saturday, March 14 at Sierra Hills Memorial Park.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 15, 2020