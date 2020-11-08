Rollin Richard Brown

January 23, 1933 - October 27, 2020

Sacramento, California - Rollin Richard (Dick) Brown

Born January 23, 1933 in Oil Town, Pennsylvania to Lee and Vera Brown. Went to school in Yatesville, PA. He joined the U.S Navy at 17 years old. Honorable discharge in 1954. Rollin Received a Masters Degree in Biology from Penn State, PA. Taught schools in Pennsylvania and California. He retired in 1997 from Department of Food and Agriculture after 25 years of State Service as a Biologist. He belonged to Elks Lodge #6 for over 35 years and VFW Post 8162 in West Sacramento.

45 years loving companion to Dolores Romani. Preceded in death by parents Lee and Vera Brown. His children: Mark Brown, Lisa Widmer and Karl Brown. His grandchildren: Jaime Brown, Scott Brown and Suzanne Brown. His great grandchildren: Gavin William, Tanya and Shawna, Rowan and Shiloh.

A funeral service will be held on 11/16/2020 at 11am at Harry A. Nauman & Son Funeral Home, 4041 Freeport Blvd. Sac, CA 95822 and a graveside service following at 1pm at St. Mary's Cemetery 6700 21st Ave. Sac, CA 95820





