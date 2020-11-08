1/1
Rollin Richard Brown
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rollin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rollin Richard Brown
January 23, 1933 - October 27, 2020
Sacramento, California - Rollin Richard (Dick) Brown
Born January 23, 1933 in Oil Town, Pennsylvania to Lee and Vera Brown. Went to school in Yatesville, PA. He joined the U.S Navy at 17 years old. Honorable discharge in 1954. Rollin Received a Masters Degree in Biology from Penn State, PA. Taught schools in Pennsylvania and California. He retired in 1997 from Department of Food and Agriculture after 25 years of State Service as a Biologist. He belonged to Elks Lodge #6 for over 35 years and VFW Post 8162 in West Sacramento.
45 years loving companion to Dolores Romani. Preceded in death by parents Lee and Vera Brown. His children: Mark Brown, Lisa Widmer and Karl Brown. His grandchildren: Jaime Brown, Scott Brown and Suzanne Brown. His great grandchildren: Gavin William, Tanya and Shawna, Rowan and Shiloh.
A funeral service will be held on 11/16/2020 at 11am at Harry A. Nauman & Son Funeral Home, 4041 Freeport Blvd. Sac, CA 95822 and a graveside service following at 1pm at St. Mary's Cemetery 6700 21st Ave. Sac, CA 95820


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Harry A. Nauman & Son
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harry A. Nauman & Son
4041 Freeport Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95822
9164526157
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved