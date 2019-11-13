Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Romaine Carol Jensen. View Sign Service Information Hughes-Ransom Cremation & Mortuaries 576 12th Street Astoria , OR 97103 (503)-325-2535 Send Flowers Obituary

Born December 24, 1928 in Astoria to Bill and Thelma Whitten, Romaine Carol (Whitten) Jensen passed away peacefully October 30, 2019 at the Birch Court Foster Home in Warrenton, OR. Romaine was predeceased by her sister Charlotte Nelson. She is survived by her brother Bill (and Pat) Whitten of Astoria, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was married to Frederick "Gene" Jensen who preceded her in death in 2012. Although she was born in Astoria, her first boat ride was as a newborn in her dad's gillnet boat crossing the Columbia River back to the family home in Altoona, WA. Later when she was joined by her sister and brother they attended schools in Naselle and had fun growing up along the river. She and Gene spent most of their married life in Sacramento, CA. Both worked in the school district, he as a high school vice-principal and she worked in the district office. After retiring they lived in Salem, Oregon for several years before moving to the coast. Romaine was very social, having many friends in her "loop." She loved to golf and travel, with one of her best memories taking a trip to Finland with her mother in the 1970's. She also loved to bake and cook. Her church was very important to her, as was her family. Romaine's baking career began as a child when electricity came to the fishing village of Altoona. Prior to that the houses functioned with coal oil lamps, ice boxes, outhouses. The first major purchase her parents made was an electric refrigerator. When her mother found a small dent in the lower back of the appliance, the delivery man gave her an electric hand mixer as compensation. Romaine and sister Charlotte joined 4-H cooking classes and made many cakes and cookies for the Wahkiakum County Fair. That was the beginning of a lifetime of delicacies for friends and family. Being the matriarch of the family she was faithful at sending out birthday and anniversary cards. Romaine ended every phone call with "you take good care now, and give my love to the whole family!" The family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to Chandini and VJ of the Birch Court Foster Home for their constant care and compassion for Romaine in her final years. At her request, cremation has taken place under the direction of Hughes-Ransom Mortuary. A private family burial and celebration of life will take place at a later date.

