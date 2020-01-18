Romero Zamora entered into rest January 3, 2020 in Martinez CA at the age of 72. Romero honorably served his country in the U.S Marine Corps. During the Vietnam war. Romero spent 20 years working for the state of California and another 15 years running his own Collection Agency. He is a loved father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and brother. He is preceded in death by his children Margo, Michael , Sonya, and Christina. Also his grand and great grand children Celina, Maricella, Margarito, Martina, Alexandra, Esperanza, Martino, Angelica, Lorenzo, Arianna, Micaela, Miguel, Sophia, Araceli, Salvador, Roxanne, Autumn, Isidora, Zamora,and Aubrielle. Funeral services were held January 13, 2020 at Holy Family Church located at 7817 Old Auburn Road, Citrus Heights CA 95610.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 18, 2020