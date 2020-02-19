Ron Marquardt, 75, died from cancer at home comforted by his wife, Cuc, on February 14. Ron is survived by Cuc, his brother and sister-in-law, Jon and Jo Anne, and his nephews Frank, Paul, Robertson, and Chris. Ron was a proud drywall tradesman for over 50 years and a loving and supportive husband. Since retirement he's been a regular at Starbucks on Freeport Blvd. Ron was definitely a product of the 50s with his attraction to cars, music, and paraphernalia from that era. He was "one of a kind" with his off-beat way of expressing himself. Memorial Services will be held at Harry A. Nauman & Sons Funeral Home at 4041 Freeport Blvd. on Monday, February 24, at 1:00pm.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 19, 2020