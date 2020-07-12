1/1
Ronald Arlen Brooks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ron was born June 25, 1932 in Montebello, California to John and Ruth Brooks. He passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Audrey Brooks, his son Montgomery Brooks (Stacy) and his daughter Sherri Donovan (Kyle) and four grandchildren and his sister Kay Mishler (Richard). His brother, Howard Brooks preceded him in death by three months. Ron was a longtime Sacramento resident. He was a psychiatric social worker for CPS until his retirement at 65. He was an avid runner and loved backpacking in the high sierra with his friends every summer. He loved his family and he loved God. He will be dearly missed. There will be a graveside service, TBD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved