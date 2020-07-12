Ron was born June 25, 1932 in Montebello, California to John and Ruth Brooks. He passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Audrey Brooks, his son Montgomery Brooks (Stacy) and his daughter Sherri Donovan (Kyle) and four grandchildren and his sister Kay Mishler (Richard). His brother, Howard Brooks preceded him in death by three months. Ron was a longtime Sacramento resident. He was a psychiatric social worker for CPS until his retirement at 65. He was an avid runner and loved backpacking in the high sierra with his friends every summer. He loved his family and he loved God. He will be dearly missed. There will be a graveside service, TBD.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store