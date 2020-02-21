Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Arthur Silva. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ron Silva born on July 2, 1936 to William Francs Silva and Jean Louise Misener, passed away peacefully at his home in Sacramento, Jan. 20, 2020. with his long time love, Rena Templin at his side. He was 83. Aman amongst men, teacher to many and friend to all. He will truly be missed. Ron served in the USMC from 1958-1961. He was a skilled horse trainer, bar owner and reputable mechanic and a 20 year member of the machine operators union. His passion for motorcycles led him to start the FHOMC and eventually to become a respected member of the Hells Angels MC, which was the highlight of his life. He is survived by siser Sandra Silva, step daughters Teri Lynn and Cheryl Ann Silva. He is preceded in death by brother Kenneth Silva and both parents, all of Sacramento. There will be a celebration of life held April 4, 2020 @ 1 pm at 838 Jessie Ave. Sac, CA 95838.

Ron Silva born on July 2, 1936 to William Francs Silva and Jean Louise Misener, passed away peacefully at his home in Sacramento, Jan. 20, 2020. with his long time love, Rena Templin at his side. He was 83. Aman amongst men, teacher to many and friend to all. He will truly be missed. Ron served in the USMC from 1958-1961. He was a skilled horse trainer, bar owner and reputable mechanic and a 20 year member of the machine operators union. His passion for motorcycles led him to start the FHOMC and eventually to become a respected member of the Hells Angels MC, which was the highlight of his life. He is survived by siser Sandra Silva, step daughters Teri Lynn and Cheryl Ann Silva. He is preceded in death by brother Kenneth Silva and both parents, all of Sacramento. There will be a celebration of life held April 4, 2020 @ 1 pm at 838 Jessie Ave. Sac, CA 95838. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 21, 2020

