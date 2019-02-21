Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Bertrum Larrabee. View Sign

Ron Larrabee was born and raised in Sacramento, CA. He attended Coyle Ave School and graduated from Rio Linda High. Ron had a very positive and contagious personality blessing him with many friends. He had an amazing quality to want to help others in any way he could. Ron was an exceptional athlete and excelled in baseball, basketball, and golf; however, fishing was his one true passion. Ron was happiest while fishing, especially with his brothers Brandt and David. Later in life, it was his dog, Lil Mama, who brought him the most joy. Ron was preceded in death by his mother Helga (Rene), brother Brandt, and many friends... Ron will be greatly missed and will live on in our hearts. Ron is survived his brother David (Venus), sisters Cindy (Leo), Marion (Winston), Aunt Lynne (Roy) nephew Kenny (Amber), nieces Hunter and Olivia, cousins Marissa, Mia, Max, Todd and Cory, and his step father of 36 years, Franco (Ana). A memorial will be held on Sunday 2/24 at 11am @ Hamilton Street Park 4855 Hamilton St. (off Myrtle) 95841 All who knew him are welcome to attend

