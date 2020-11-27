Ronald Clark

June 27, 1948 - November 8, 2020

Elk Grove, California - Ronald Edwin Clark, 72, passed away on November 8, 2020. Born June 27, 1948 at Navy Air Base, Panama to S. Edwin Clark and Marian E. Clark.

Ron's father build a family home in West Sacramento, CA where Ron attended Clarksburg schools. He enjoyed playing baseball with his favorite pro-team being the New York Yankee's. Later he also became a Dallas Cowboys football team enthuses (How about those Cowboys!!).

Ron worked for 16 yrs at several Cattle Processing Plants including the Elk Grove Meat Co. In 1998 Ron and wife, Judith began a cattle hauling business traveling within 200 mile radius. The Ron Clark Cattle Company of 27 years serviced numerous cattle and auction owners and employed many skilled and talented drivers.

Ron was knowledgeable with the cattle business from his Grandparents Willard and Freda Burke, who ranched, auctioned, and sold cattle during Ron's youth in the Modesto-Stockton areas. His Gr Father was employed by the State of Calif. as a Branding Inspector.

In 1976 Ron and Judith married bringing together two sons: Greg Edwin Clark (Stacy) and Gregg Eugene Hester. They have eight grand children and a great-grandson to arrive soon. Ron and Judith attend the St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Elk Grove, CA.

Memorial donations can be made to the Shriner 's Hospital, 2425 Stockton Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95817; to St. Peter's Lutheran School, 8701 Elk Grove-Florin Road, Elk Grove, CA 95624. Private services have occurred. Thank you for all your Love and Support.





