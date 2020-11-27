1/1
Ronald Clark
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Clark
June 27, 1948 - November 8, 2020
Elk Grove, California - Ronald Edwin Clark, 72, passed away on November 8, 2020. Born June 27, 1948 at Navy Air Base, Panama to S. Edwin Clark and Marian E. Clark.
Ron's father build a family home in West Sacramento, CA where Ron attended Clarksburg schools. He enjoyed playing baseball with his favorite pro-team being the New York Yankee's. Later he also became a Dallas Cowboys football team enthuses (How about those Cowboys!!).
Ron worked for 16 yrs at several Cattle Processing Plants including the Elk Grove Meat Co. In 1998 Ron and wife, Judith began a cattle hauling business traveling within 200 mile radius. The Ron Clark Cattle Company of 27 years serviced numerous cattle and auction owners and employed many skilled and talented drivers.
Ron was knowledgeable with the cattle business from his Grandparents Willard and Freda Burke, who ranched, auctioned, and sold cattle during Ron's youth in the Modesto-Stockton areas. His Gr Father was employed by the State of Calif. as a Branding Inspector.
In 1976 Ron and Judith married bringing together two sons: Greg Edwin Clark (Stacy) and Gregg Eugene Hester. They have eight grand children and a great-grandson to arrive soon. Ron and Judith attend the St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Elk Grove, CA.
Memorial donations can be made to the Shriner 's Hospital, 2425 Stockton Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95817; to St. Peter's Lutheran School, 8701 Elk Grove-Florin Road, Elk Grove, CA 95624. Private services have occurred. Thank you for all your Love and Support.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
East Lawn Elk Grove
9189 Stockton Boulevard
Elk Grove, CA 95624
(916) 732-2031
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 24, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved