Ronald Cooey
September 25, 1956 - October 29, 2020
Auburn, California - Ronald R. Cooey, passed away at his home in Auburn, Ca on October 29, 2020 at the age of 64. Ronald was born in New Jersey in 1956. He moved to San Jose, California in 1978 and to Auburn in 1987.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Anne M. Cooey. The two shared 37 years of love, friendship and true happiness. Ron, as he preferred to be called, is lovingly remembered by his children Gene, Ricky, Roy, Raedean, 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, his sister RoiAnne Lope of Pine Hill, NJ and other loving relatives. Ron was a foster parent and always enjoyed helping kids. He was a participating member of SIRS. Ronald worked as a carpenter and general contractor. He was a builder. He loved the trade that provided for his family. Ron was kind, big hearted, and helped anyone who needed a little support. He loved many.
Ron was an avid golfer and loved playing the game as often as he could. He loved when he could get his granddaughter out to play with him. Ron was his grandchildren's number one supporter. He enjoyed traveling to San Jose or wherever his grandchildren were participating in sports, plays or simply having
a birthday party. He would do anything to put a smile on their faces. Ron was also an outstanding bowler. Bowling was a hobby that he and Anne enjoyed together for years at the Foothills Bowling Center in Auburn.
Ron loved spending time with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed the holidays. He put up as many decorations as possible. He would light up the world with his displays, a trait he passed on to his son, Gene. He truly wanted to bring joy to others.
Due to COVID 19, there will not be a viewing, visitation, or gathering. There will be a family service for Ronald on November 20, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice
.