Ronald D. Chatwin

Obituary
Ronald D Chatwin, 75, passed from this world on October 17, 2019 while holding the hand of his beloved wife, Judith. Ron was born in Oxnard, CA, the middle son of Lowell Thomas and Carrie Dahl Chatwin. He was preceded in his death by his brothers, Thomas Lowell and James Lee, and his sister, Lois Bacon. He started working at age 12 for his uncle. Bert Dahl, in the grocery business, later transitioning to the automotive industry, working for JD Powers, then forming his own company, Chatwin & Associates in 1990. His clients included BMW and Rolls Royce. Ron is survived by his wife, Judy; his daughter, Amber Chatwin, MD and her partner, William Bartolucci, Jr.; his stepson, Sean MacKenzie and his wife, Jennifer. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 4:30pm at the Heritage Park Clubhouse at 2481 Heritage Park Lane Sacramento, CA 95835. For further information, call Chapel of the Hills Mortuary 530-885-3773 or dignitymemorial.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 10, 2019
