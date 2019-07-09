Born on August 23, 1938 in Flandreau, S.D., he went home to be with his Lord on July 6, 2019. He was the son of Neal and Myrtie Thoreson. He graduated from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, W.A. with a B.A. degree and from Luther Theological Seminary in St. Paul, MN. with a Master of Divinity degree. In 1960 he married Marilyn LeRud in Corte Madera, CA. Marilyn preceded him in death on Aug. 10. 2008. Pastor Ron served as a parish pastor for 37 years, serving congregations in Spring Valley, No. Hollywood, and Sacramento, CA. He was pastor at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Sacramento for 26 years, retiring in 2003. Pastor Ron enjoyed basketball, golf, and many other sports. He and Marilyn especially enjoyed travel and were able to visit many countries. His priority in life was his family. He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, his parents, and three brothers. He is survived by four children: daughter Beth (David) Geesey; son Nathaniel (Barbara); daughter Karsten (David) Mouras; son Matthew (Lina); ten grandchildren; three brothers and two sisters. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1615 Morse Ave. Sacramento. Burial will be at Fair Oaks Cemetery. Memorial gifts are preferred to the Good Shepherd Trust Fund.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 9, 2019