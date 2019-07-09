Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pastor Ronald D. Thoreson. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 1:30 PM Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd 1615 Morse Ave. Sacramento , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Born on August 23, 1938 in Flandreau, S.D., he went home to be with his Lord on July 6, 2019. He was the son of Neal and Myrtie Thoreson. He graduated from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, W.A. with a B.A. degree and from Luther Theological Seminary in St. Paul, MN. with a Master of Divinity degree. In 1960 he married Marilyn LeRud in Corte Madera, CA. Marilyn preceded him in death on Aug. 10. 2008. Pastor Ron served as a parish pastor for 37 years, serving congregations in Spring Valley, No. Hollywood, and Sacramento, CA. He was pastor at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Sacramento for 26 years, retiring in 2003. Pastor Ron enjoyed basketball, golf, and many other sports. He and Marilyn especially enjoyed travel and were able to visit many countries. His priority in life was his family. He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, his parents, and three brothers. He is survived by four children: daughter Beth (David) Geesey; son Nathaniel (Barbara); daughter Karsten (David) Mouras; son Matthew (Lina); ten grandchildren; three brothers and two sisters. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1615 Morse Ave. Sacramento. Burial will be at Fair Oaks Cemetery. Memorial gifts are preferred to the Good Shepherd Trust Fund.

Born on August 23, 1938 in Flandreau, S.D., he went home to be with his Lord on July 6, 2019. He was the son of Neal and Myrtie Thoreson. He graduated from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, W.A. with a B.A. degree and from Luther Theological Seminary in St. Paul, MN. with a Master of Divinity degree. In 1960 he married Marilyn LeRud in Corte Madera, CA. Marilyn preceded him in death on Aug. 10. 2008. Pastor Ron served as a parish pastor for 37 years, serving congregations in Spring Valley, No. Hollywood, and Sacramento, CA. He was pastor at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Sacramento for 26 years, retiring in 2003. Pastor Ron enjoyed basketball, golf, and many other sports. He and Marilyn especially enjoyed travel and were able to visit many countries. His priority in life was his family. He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, his parents, and three brothers. He is survived by four children: daughter Beth (David) Geesey; son Nathaniel (Barbara); daughter Karsten (David) Mouras; son Matthew (Lina); ten grandchildren; three brothers and two sisters. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1615 Morse Ave. Sacramento. Burial will be at Fair Oaks Cemetery. Memorial gifts are preferred to the Good Shepherd Trust Fund. Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close