Ron passed away peacefully at his home in Campus Commons on September 10, 2020 in the good hands of Hospice, and dedicated caregiver and partner Skip. He fought congestive heart failure and hypertension for years. Ron was born in Providence, Rhode Island to Benjamin and Julia Gonsalves on June 23, 1940, the second of three sons. Both brothers, Robert and Richard, preceded him in death. He grew up in Rio Linda and attended the First Baptist Church and attended Rio Linda Junior High School and graduated from Grant Union High School. He attended college in Oregon and served in the U. S. Navy. He is survived by his niece Sherri and husband Mike Johnson and sons Seth and Kody, and nephews Bob Jr., Ron, Gary, Richard Jr., and niece Toni. At his request, no service or memorial will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store