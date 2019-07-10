Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Edward Popp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born April 21, 1936 in Merced, California..Ron passed away peacefully June 24th, 2019 in Boise, Idaho. Ron grew up in North Sacramento and graduated from Grant Union High School in 1954, after which, he served honorably in the United States Army. Always creative and artistic, Ron went on to Chouinard Art Institute in Los Angeles (now CalArts), and received a degree in Animation. During the 1960's he made several short films, one of which, "These are a Few of My Favorite Things," won him International acclaim. He continued working in animation throughout the 1970's, working for the Children's Television Workshop and locally as an art director. In 1968, he married Sue Harry and by 1970, he had his only child, Curtis. Shortly after their marriage, Ron began working at his new wife's family business, Elk Grove Meat Company. He remained at the company from the early 70's until 1986. During this time he also launched his own design company, Animator. With Animator, Ron delved into graphic design for numerous local restaurants and businesses, illustrated cookbooks (California Poppycoctions, 1-4) made custom jewelry and began painting as a fine artist. His paintings ran the gamut from figurative, landscape, to the abstract. Ron's work could be whimsical, colorful, and playful, but he was just as comfortable pushing the envelope into darker and more serious territory. Early on in his art career, he showed at the Michael Himovitz Gallery and would later make a debut at his own studio in Land Park. He was truly a Renaissance man; he was an incredible chef with an amazing palette, an avid gardener, and he loved to travel. He and his wife, Sue, were famous for the legendary cocktail and dinner parties they threw on Markham Way. He in the kitchen, and she as the hostess; they were a dynamic team. He was also a member of the Sutter Club and was responsible for designing the logo and illustrations for the club's Centennial book, The Sutter Club, 100 Years by Timothy Comstock. He was also well known for decorating the club during the holidays. Ron was a faculty member at Jesuit High School in the late 80's and early 90's where he introduced the Fine Arts program. His figurative model drawing classes were notoriously popular with the young Catholic lads. He is survived by his son Curtis, his wife, Susan and their children, Olivia and Fletcher. His Sister Carolyn Tompkins, her daughters, Rogene Sears and Jeanette Sibernagel, his brother Ernest, who proceeded Ron, his daughters, Stacey Popp, Isolde Wilson, Allison Popp, Tania El Khoury and Alexandra Popp. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife Sue, father Walter, mother Annabelle and brother, Ernest. The family would like to thank Ron's nieces Rogene Sears, Jeanette Sibernagel, her daughter Carolyn Burley and his sister Carolyn Tompkins for their help in caring for Ron towards the end of his life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . A private service will be forthcoming. "An artist cannot fail; it is a success to be one." Charles Cooley

