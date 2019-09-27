Ronald Eugene Price, 76 of Sacramento passed away after complications from Transient Ischemic attacks on August 29, 2019. He was born on March 11, 1943 in Tucson Arizona to Robert Earl Price Sr. and Vera Mae Hudson Price whom both proceeded him death. Ronald was a graduate of McClatchy High School and attended Sacramento City College prior to enlisting in the U.S. Army as military police. Ronald received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and good conduct metal. Ronald was retired from the Department of Defense. He enjoyed watching the Oakland Raiders football. He is survived by his loving wife Yolanda Price, his daughter Yvette Price, brother Donald Earl Price of Sacramento, Gloria Price of Oregon. Nieces Pamela Sutphen of Sacramentoand Yolanda Manuel of Oakland. Great niece Yoncella S. Randle and great nephew Yossarian D. Bowens. Services to be held @ Sacramento Valley National Cementery in Dixon on September 30, 2019 at 3:00pm.

