Ronald Feil, 3-29-1932, born to Rose and Gottfried Feil of Bayard, Nebraska passed Tuesday 3-3-2020 at the age of 87. Ron passed peacefully with his family by his side. Ron graduated 1950 C.K McClatchy high school after which he enlisted in the armed forces United States Air Force where he served in Korea. Ron is survived by his lovely wife of 49 years Virginia Feil, his son Michael of Willow, Alaska, son and daughter Kurt Feil and Lorraine Feil of Sacramento, grandchildren Jared and Ivy Johnson of Big Lake, Alaska and great grandchildren Mason, Mikel, Jared jr. and Logan all of Big Lake Alaska. Ron retired from the City of Sacramento in 1993. Ron loved most spending time with his family and playing the piano and banjo. Ron's quick witt and humor will be sadly missed by all who knew him. There are no services per his request.

