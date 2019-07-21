Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald H. Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald H. Anderson passed away at home on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 at the age of 77. He fought a long battle with cancer. Ronald is survived by wife Georgia O'Rourke, son Scott, daughter in law Laura, grandchildren, Katelyn and Megan Anderson. He is also survived by stepdaughter Kate O'Rourke and ex wife Sharon Anderson. Ronald was preceded in death by parents Howard and Mary Anderson and brother Richard Anderson. Ronald served in the US Army in an artillery division during the 1960's. He was honorably discharged. For the first half of his life, Ronald worked in the automotive industry, selling engines and engine kits for several companies. Ronald then went to work for the Department of Defense, working in logistics and supply for the military. Ronald was a devout San Francisco 49er fan and a lifelong fan of auto racing including, drag racing, sprint cars, Indy cars, and NASCAR. A celebration of life will be held at the Bryte (West Sacramento) VFW Hall, located at 1708 Lisbon Avenue on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 11:30AM to 5:00 PM. This event will be a shared celebration of life with Ronald's beloved brother in law, Darrell Dunham who passed away several days before Ronald. Family and friends are encouraged to attend. Bring a positive mood, happy face, and be prepared to share funny stories.

