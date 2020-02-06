Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald "Ron" Hall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ron passed away peacefully in his sleep, on Monday January 13th. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, but spent most of his life in the Sacramento area. Ron is survived by his most beloved sister, Darlene Hunter, loving niece, Gayle Dye, husband Greg, and sons; Ryan, Brendon and Connor. Ron was preceded in passing by former wife Camille Hall, their son, Vince Hall, and grandson, Beau Bixler. He is survived by daughter Connie Hall Martin, son-in-law, Bill Martin, and grandchildren, Cayla Martin, Christian Martin and Shea Hall. Saddened by his loss is good friend Ermalina Duncan, and lifetime best friends; Lee Morris and wife Alma, Al Solorio, and recently deceased friends, Soila Solorio and Jerry Slocum. Good friends also include Ione Slocum, former wife, Kathy Hall, and children; Tamera Turner and Mark Cuba. Ron was a highly successful wholesale furniture salesman for decades, and in his off time, he ran ultra-marathons of 50 Miles. After retirement, he wrote and published two books of poetry. Ron had so many great friends at Vintage Woods Apartments, that his Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at Vintage Woods Clubhouse, Saturday, 2/8/20, 2pm. 8780 Madison Avenue, Fair Oaks, CA 95628. Private interment at East Lawn Mortuary. Ron asked that any remembrances for him, be made in the way of a donation to your local S.P.C.A.

