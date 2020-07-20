Ronald Harold Schierholt 63, of West Point, CA, peacefully passed away at his home on Monday, April 20, 2020, after a long illness. His wife and children were by his side. Ron was born in Newport Beach, CA to Anna and Harold Schierholt on November 27,1956. He graduated from high school in Hemet, CA. He graduated from American River Community College with an Associate of Arts Degree in Electronics and Computer Technology. Positions during his career included Construction General Manager, Electronics Technician and Project Manager. He was a veteran of The United States Air Force. He served during the Vietnam War Era. Ron's life was enriched by his many passions. He loved hiking, camping, motorcycle riding, boating, four wheeling, fast cars, bicycling, music, guitar playing, gardening and reading. His kitty collecting hit an all time high with nine boarders. Over the years Ron rescued and adopted many four legged friends, giving them a forever home. Ron's love of his 28 acre walnut farm also filled his life with joy and sunshine. Ron's favorite charities were The Nature Conservancy, The Blue Mountain Coalition for Youth and Families, The Multiple Myeloma Research Consortium, The American Cancer Society
and National Public Radio, for which he donated time and resources. Ron is lovingly remembered by his wife, Pamela, his children Craig and Ginger, his son-in-law, Nick, his father, Harold Sr, his brothers, Wayne, Harold Jr, Chuck and Mike, his sister, Linda and his grandchildren, Joey, John, Cody, Jennifer, Chloe and Nathan.