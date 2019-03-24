Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Jack "Beaver" Sublett Jr.. View Sign

Ron Sublett Jr. passed away March 7, 2019 in Sacramento, CA due to complications of kidney failure. He was born April 23, 1965 in Woodland, CA. He was raised in Woodland and was a member of the Woodland High School Class of 1983. In 1993, he moved to Sacramento and in 1996 he began his career with the California Department of Motor Vehicles. Survived by his wife, Kathy, brother Brett, sister-in-law Jo, nephews Ronan and Declan of Sacramento and his extended family and friends. Missing him terribly are his constant companions, LolliPop, Bandit, and Buster. Beaver was preceded in death by his father Ron Sublett Sr., his mother Linda Curry Sublett, and his step-mother Sandy Sublett. Beaver loved getting together with family and friends to eat good food, laugh, and enjoy each other's company. What better way to remember him and say "See you later" than to get together on his birthday. Please join us to celebrate his life on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at VFW Post 67, 2784 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817.

