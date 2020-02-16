Ronald James Porter, age 61, of Citrus Heights, California passed away on Monday January 27, 2020. Ronald was born April 25, 1958 in Roseville, California. A visitation for Ronald will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Mount Vernon Memorial Park; a funeral service will occur Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12:00 PM, Mount Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, California 95628. Ronald is survived by his mother Wanda Porter and his two brothers Richard and Thomas Porter, and by many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MountVernonMemorial.com for the Porter family.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 16, 2020