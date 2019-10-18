On Monday, October 7, 2019 Ronald Kenneth Maxwell passed away peacefully. He was born on September 25, 1941 in Sacramento, California to Kenneth and Mary Maxwell. He graduated from UC Berkeley and joined the Peace Corps after graduation and served in Ghana, Africa. After the Peace Corps, he attended school at the University of North Carolina, where he enlisted in the Air Force as an officer. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and active in the choir. He is survived by his siblings Lois Hallen, Faye Elizabeth Lyser (husband Chris) and Edward Maxwell (wife Martha). He is also survived by his former wife Margaret Hadderman, an uncle, two aunts, several nieces, and many cousins In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 N Street, Sacramento, CA 95814.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 18, 2019