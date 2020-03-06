Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Kerr Bryant. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Kerr Bryant (Sierra College Instructor and Administrator), 87, passed away in Rocklin, CA on February 28, 2020. Ron was born on February 26, 1933 to James and Mildred Bryant in Oklahoma City, OK. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 46 years, Patricia Ann Bryant, and he was predeceased by his second wife of 17 years, Edna Bryant. He is survived by his two children David Bryant (Lisa) and Christin Miller (Pete), four grandchildren Fred and Joanne Bryant, Reid and Hanna Miller, sisters Alora Santiago (Sal), and Lucia Hecker (George), and brother George Bryant (Barbara) and many nieces and nephews. The Funeral Service will take place on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at the First United Methodist Church of Loomis located at 6414 Brace Road in Loomis, CA immediately followed by a luncheon reception at the church hall. Graveside service will follow at 2:30 PM at the Rocklin Cemetery, 4090 Kannasto Street in Rocklin, CA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ron's name, to the Sierra College Foundation, 5100 Sierra College Blvd., Rocklin, CA 95677 (Building U-27).

[email protected] Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 6, 2020

