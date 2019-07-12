Ronald L Vincent Sr. passed peacefully in his home on his favorite holiday, July 4th, 2019 at the age of 86. He is survived by his wife of 64 years,Florence Vincent, 7 children, Ronald L Vincent Jr (Teresa), Rhonda Riewold (Craig), Ramona Booker (Ronald), Rebecca Vincent, Renee Vincent-Finch ( Recco), Roberta Cornelson (David), Robert Vincent( Robin), 18 Grandchildren, 30 Great Grandchildren, 6 siblings, Julio (Margaret), Sonia, Lois, Kathleen (Gary) Marie, Marlene (Daniel) Brother-in-law Robert Estaico (Sandra), sister-in-law's,Karen Vincent, Elaine Barbosa, his Aunt Patsy whom he considered a sister. Aunt's Roni ( Dan) Tary, & Pamm along with countless other cousins, nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Lewis & Jeannette Vincent, brothers Donald & Barry Vincent, brother-in-laws Albert Estacio (Loretta), John Trevino, along with many other loving relatives. Ronald cherished hisfamily, and loved to live life!A Rosary and funeral mass will be heldat 9:45 a.m. July 17,2019 at St. Clare Catholic Church in Roseville. Celebration of life will follow in Church hall. To sign Ronald's guestbook please go towww.reichertsfuneral.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 12, 2019