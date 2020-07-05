Born March 10, 1937 in Red Oak Iowa to Reuben Aron Patterson and Leota Maxine Patterson. Dad's dearest mother died when he was only three years old, a time that he always remembered and was able to recall to us in devastating detail. Dad was given up for adoption by his failure of a father, Reuben, reasons for which we will never understand. After spending many years as a lonely and scared orphan, Dad was thankfully adopted by Henry and Grace Collins, whom he loved with all his heart. He was raised by Henry and Grace in Sanger, California where he went to school and helped Grandpa farm orchards and vineyards and raise cattle. During his school years, Ron showed registered Polled Hereford cattle and had an impressive show string that he exhibited throughout the State of California on the open circuit as well as in 4-H and the FFA. After serving in the Air Force and upon return home to California, Ron met and, within three months of meeting, married the love of his life, our mother, Beverly Kaye Hill. Ron and Kaye had four children, Anthony Lee, Jeffrey Martin, Dawn Lanetta, and Christopher Shannon. Dad worked as a sales representative for UPS, and eventually was promoted to management. We lived on East Parkway in Sacramento as a young family during the wonder years, but eventually moved to Mooney Road in Elk Grove. Dad was never happier than he was on Mooney Road. He had five acres to manage, two barns, irrigated pastures and an incredible vegetable garden. We had cattle, rabbits, chickens, ducks, pigs, horses, and a couple of damned fine dogs. All of this, to Dad, was pure bliss. Sadly, our parents' marriage ended after 20 years, but their love for each other never did. Dad retired from UPS and dedicated the rest of his life to the pursuit of all that was crystal, amethyst, lapis lazuli, and geode. He liked to call himself "The Wizard of Elk Grove." He was the proud owner of Elk Grove Mining and Crystal Company and was famed for his hand-crafted crystal wands and wide array of other varying doo-dads. It was in his warehouse that he tinkered to his hearts' content. He loved setting up his tables at all the local flea markets, and every year, blissfully, would set out for Quartzsite, Arizona for 5-6 weeks to sell, barter, and greet old friends and make new acquaintances. Sadly, Dad suffered a stroke in 2015 and his health declined steadily after that. Eventually being confined to a wheelchair, with zero ability to do the things he loved and craved: independence; self-reliance; driving; tinkering; it's my way or the highway, baby! His best advice was always, "to thine own self be true." Recently, he was diagnosed with dementia/early Alzheimer's which ultimately hastened his passing, relievedly, from the earth-bound tethers that constrained him. Go now, Papa and know that your endeavors will never be forgotten. Ronald Lee Collins passed from this life June 29, 2020. Husband of his always beloved, Beverly Kaye (just last week during a telephone conversation, they recalled their lives together and said their last "I love you's"). Father of Tony, Jeff, Dawn and Chris. Grandfather to Stephanie, Mathew, Christina, Deborah, Tiffany, Rin, Dustin, Sean, Aaron, Michaila, Emma, and Ryan. And to you, his dearest Maria Vandenberg, his love and best caretaker, blessed be to you as well for your sacrifice and dedication. Let us all please celebrate his incredible life. Per his wishes, and due to COVID-19, no services will be held.



