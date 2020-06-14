Ronald Rohmer passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020, at home in Rancho Cordova, CA. He was surrounded by his family. He was a loving husband of 58 years to Anna-Liisa (Liisa) and a devoted father to Brian and Jason. Ron also had a daughter, Tammy, and three grandsons, Cainan, Cody and Lucas. Ron is also survived by his sister, Patrice, brother Victor Peshhonoff, and many cousins. Ron was a veteran and served as a US Army paratrooper. He was stationed in Germany with the 17th Cavalry, 2nd Squadron "C" Troop. In the Sacramento area he went on to service the community for 35 years as the owner of Rohmer's Appliance Repair. Being especially fond of the great outdoors, he was an avid boater and golfer. Ron will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 14, 2020.