Ronald Melger of Sacramento passed away on August 25, 2019, at the age of 67. Ron was born on July 8, 1952 in Indonesia to Samuel and Albertine Melger. He grew up in Sacramento, California along with his four brothers John, Jerry, Bobby and Jack and sister Linda. He was married to his wife of 20 years Margie Melger. His children are Travis Lambert and daughter Ronnine Hernandez, and four grandchildren Christine, Elias, Xavier, Isabella. He was going to be a great grandpa in October 2019. He had many close friendships of over 40 years and two goddaughters. He was a truck driver for over 40 years. His passion was driving big rigs and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. When he retired, he sold his motorcycle and changed to a Harley Davidson trike. He had a crazy sense of humor that kept his family and friends laughing. The Celebration of Life will be held 4 pm on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Elk Grove Park- Pavillion, 9950 Elk Grove Florin Road, Elk Grove, CA 95624.

