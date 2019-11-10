Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Okimura. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Okimura passed away peacefully at home on November 5, 2019 at the age of 73, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Alice; daughter Dina (Erich) Rabago, grandchildren Stella and Sydney; and son Ryan (Sabrina), grandchildren Kaori and Julia. He is also survived by brothers Calvin (Jennifer), Lloyd, nephew, nieces, and great nieces. Born in Monterey, CA in 1945, he lived a very full and happy life. He began his 37-year career with the State of California working for the Highway Patrol, then spending the majority of his career with General Services. He was drafted by the US Army and assigned to Vietnam in 1967 and was honorably discharged, receiving the National Defense and Vietnam Service medals. Ron was very involved in his family's lives as well as the Buddhist Church of Florin, where he was the President for a number of years. Everyone who knew Ron will never forget his laugh and his ability to make friends and spark up a conversation with anyone. He was a very generous man and will be deeply missed by all. A memorial service will be held at the Buddhist Church of Florin, 7235 Pritchard Road, Sacramento, CA on Saturday November 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

