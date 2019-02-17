Born on June 24, 1939 in Sacramento, CA to Hitoshi (Stogie) and Rosie Ouchida. Passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2019 during his stay at the Mercy General Hospital. Survived by his loving wife of 48 yrs., Sylvia and his children Kim Fukui and Kurt (Robyn) Ouchida, sister Janice Ouchida. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Daniel (Joan) Ouchida. Grandfather to Taylor and Kara Fukui, Jace and Cooper Ouchida. Also, nieces and a nephew and numerous cousins. A private family service was held at the Buddhist Church of Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 17, 2019